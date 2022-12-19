Former Tiger reveals transfer destination

A former Clemson defender announced his transfer destination via social media on Monday.

Linebacker LaVonta Bentley revealed that he is headed to the Pac-12 where he will play for Colorado and its new head coach, Deion Sanders.

Bentley entered the NCAA transfer portal back on Dec. 5.

As a redshirt junior for the Tigers in 2022, Bentley was credited with 21 tackles (3.0 for loss) and a sack over 163 defensive snaps in 13 games.

The Birmingham, Ala., native finished his Clemson career (2019-22) with 73 tackles (11.5 for loss), 5.5 sacks, two pass breakups and two forced fumbles in 417 defensive snaps across 40 career games (two starts).

