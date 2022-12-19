This offensive lineman ‘doesn’t get enough credit'

Will Putnam has been impressed with a couple of his teammates along Clemson’s offensive line.

The Tigers’ senior center spent part of a recent post-practice media availability discussing true freshman Collin Sadler’s tenacity as a blocker, but it’s Trent Howard whom Putnam believes is one of the unsung heroes of the group. The interior lineman is in his third season with the program after signing with Clemson in 2020 out of Briarwood Christian School in Birmingham, Alabama.

“I’m really encouraged by Trent Howard,” Putnam said.

Howard is an interior lineman by trade who gets most of his reps at center and guard, but it’s his versatility that’s invaluable for a position where depth is a must. Putnam said Howard may possess more of that than any scholarship lineman on the roster.

“This is a guy who’s played all five positions. He’s moved around a lot,” Putnam said. “Sometimes he’s at right guard. Some weeks, he’s at center. Some weeks, he’s at left guard. Sometimes he’s playing tackle.”

Putnam would know. He’s changed positions himself. In his third season as a starter, Putnam spent his first three years in the program at guard before making the move to center before this season.

“And that’s just one position to another,” Putnam said. “This guy’s bouncing around all over. He might not play as much, but it’s really helpful in practice when guys get banged up. Trent’s there to fill in that spot. I’m really encouraged by it and I’m really proud of him as well for kind of stepping up and doing that because that’s definitely not easy.”

Howard has played in six games this season, and the 6-foot-3, 295-pounder has gotten no more than 10 reps in any of them. But his value isn’t lost on his teammate.

“I think he doesn’t get enough credit because (playing different positions) is definitely something that’s really hard to do,” Putnam said.

