NFL analysts, Hall of Famers react after Lawrence's latest stellar performance

After Trevor Lawrence delivered another stellar performance Sunday featuring a number of jaw-dropping plays, a few Pro Football Hall of Famers and current analysts gave their reactions following the latest outstanding outing from the 2021 No. 1 overall draft pick.

Lawrence led the Jacksonville Jaguars to a comeback, 40-34 overtime win over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday in Jacksonville, where the former Clemson quarterback threw for 318 yards and a career-high four touchdown passes.

During FOX’s NFL postgame show, Hall of Famers turned analysts Michael Strahan, Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw were clearly impressed by what they saw from Lawrence.

“You watch this guy, this is a guy who’s the No. 1 overall pick. It’s a very tough position to be in, going to a team that obviously (had) the No. 1 pick because they had the worst record in the league,” Strahan said. “ And a lot of people said is he worth it, is he that guy? Well, I think this year, especially the last seven games, he has shown that he is an elite-quality type of quarterback.

“Being a leader on the field… and to lead a team that’s down to one of the best perceived teams in the NFL and just not backing down… Trevor Lawrence showed a lot. That fumble at the end – you said oh here we go, Jacksonville loses another one. Didn’t let it get him down, came back.”

Three of Lawrence’s four touchdown passes on Sunday came in the second half, as he rallied the Jaguars to victory after they faced a 21-7 halftime deficit and later trailed 27-10 with around five minutes left in the third quarter.

Lawrence lost a fumble late in the fourth quarter, which was forced by another former Tiger in Jayron Kearse and recovered by Kearse’s Cowboys teammate, Micah Parsons.

However, the Jaguars got the ball back with a minute left in the fourth quarter, and Lawrence led a drive that ended with Jacksonville’s game-tying field goal as time expired in regulation to force overtime. That field goal was set up by Lawrence’s 19-yard strike to Zay Jones, who caught three of Lawrence’s touchdowns.

Lawrence finished 27-of-42 passing with the four scores. He was intercepted in the third quarter, ending his streak of 204 straight passes without a pick, and it’s his only interception in the last six games.

Over that six-game span, Lawrence has been brilliant, completing 70.4 percent of his passes for 1,680 yards and 14 touchdowns with just the one interception, guiding the Jaguars to a 4-2 record in that stretch.

In Lawrence’s rookie season a year ago, the Jaguars posted an NFL-worst 3-14 record under embattled coach Urban Meyer, who was fired after 13 games. A year later, Lawrence and first-year Jags head coach Doug Pederson have the team sitting at 6-8 and currently only one game behind the Tennessee Titans (7-7) in the AFC South.

“I think it was a dysfunctional group last year, and I think he suffered from that,” Long said of Lawrence and the Jaguars. “I think Doug Pederson coming in there both as a Super Bowl-winning head coach and a developer of quarterbacks, has a background under Andy Reid in Kansas City and did the job that he did. I think he’s been instrumental in this turnaround for Trevor Lawrence. He’s big, he’s athletic, he’s got a great arm, smart kid. There’s no reason why he can’t be successful.”

After Lawrence threw for only 12 touchdowns with a league-high-tying 17 interceptions as a rookie, he has 24 touchdown passes and only seven picks in 14 games this season.

While some prematurely questioned whether Lawrence was a bust after last year, Bradshaw says he never doubted that Lawrence would pan out when talented pieces were put in place around him.

“He’s like a (John) Elway or (Dan) Marino – he’s just someone you knew was going to be good once they surrounded him,” Bradshaw said. “What I knew about him, he’s not a guy that everything around him blows up and all the pressure goes and everybody starts questioning him, doesn’t faze him. Because he knows he’s good. He knows he can handle it.”

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

