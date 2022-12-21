Swinney speaks about the addition of a transfer QB

With former starter D.J. Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles transferring out of the program and Hunter Johnson exhausting his eligibility, Clemson had just two scholarship quarterbacks – Cade Klubnik and former walk-on Hunter Helms – on the roster for next season before Christopher Vizzina and Tyson signed on Wednesday.

During his National Signing Day press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the Tigers’ addition of Tyson.

Swinney noted that Clemson recruited the former four-star prospect who finished his career at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala., having thrown for more than 6,500 yards and 69 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions in his 24 games as a starter there. Tyson completed 68.2 of his passes to rank second all-time in completion percentage in ASHAA history at the 7A level.

“One of the most prolific passers in the history of the state of Alabama coming out of high school,” Swinney said.

“With Billy Wiles leaving and obviously DJ leaving, we had a gap. So, we needed to get a veteran guy. Obviously we believe in Cade and who he is and what we think he’s going to do in our program, and we see CV (Vizzina) in that same light. So, young guys. … We really needed somebody else to come in and kind of give us a little more experience in the room. So, Paul fits that.”

Tyson is the great grandson of College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.

“It’s a surreal world that I’m even experiencing that. So, really kind of cool,” Swinney said. “Know his family obviously and really thankful — he had a lot of opportunity — and I’m thankful that he chose to come be a part and embrace the role that we have for him here.”

Tyson didn’t record any stats at Arizona State last season but played in 12 games as Bryce Young’s backup at Alabama in 2021, going 10 of 16 passing for 150 yards. Tyson redshirted as a true freshman in 2019, leaving him with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including a COVID year.