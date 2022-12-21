Swinney speaks about the addition of a transfer QB

Clemson has added a transfer quarterback, bringing in former Alabama/Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson.
The Birmingham, Ala., native joins Clemson having appeared in 15 career games, including 14 at Alabama (2019-21) and one at Arizona State (2022), completing 10-of-16 career passes for 150 yards.
With former starter D.J. Uiagalelei and Billy Wiles transferring out of the program and Hunter Johnson exhausting his eligibility, Clemson had just two scholarship quarterbacks – Cade Klubnik and former walk-on Hunter Helms – on the roster for next season before Christopher Vizzina and Tyson signed on Wednesday.
During his National Signing Day press conference, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about the Tigers’ addition of Tyson.
Swinney noted that Clemson recruited the former four-star prospect who finished his career at Hewitt-Trussville High School in Trussville, Ala., having thrown for more than 6,500 yards and 69 touchdowns with only 13 interceptions in his 24 games as a starter there. Tyson completed 68.2 of his passes to rank second all-time in completion percentage in ASHAA history at the 7A level.
“One of the most prolific passers in the history of the state of Alabama coming out of high school,” Swinney said.
“With Billy Wiles leaving and obviously DJ leaving, we had a gap. So, we needed to get a veteran guy. Obviously we believe in Cade and who he is and what we think he’s going to do in our program, and we see CV (Vizzina) in that same light. So, young guys. … We really needed somebody else to come in and kind of give us a little more experience in the room. So, Paul fits that.”
Tyson is the great grandson of College Football Hall of Fame Coach Paul “Bear” Bryant.
“It’s a surreal world that I’m even experiencing that. So, really kind of cool,” Swinney said. “Know his family obviously and really thankful — he had a lot of opportunity — and I’m thankful that he chose to come be a part and embrace the role that we have for him here.”
Tyson didn’t record any stats at Arizona State last season but played in 12 games as Bryce Young’s backup at Alabama in 2021, going 10 of 16 passing for 150 yards. Tyson redshirted as a true freshman in 2019, leaving him with two seasons of eligibility remaining, including a COVID year.
Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.
Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.
Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.
Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”
Graham Neff:
“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”
Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!