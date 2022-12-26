Analysts weigh in on Uiagalelei transferring to Oregon State

DJ Uiagalelei made it official on Christmas Eve, announcing he is heading to the Pac-12. The former Clemson quarterback has found a new college home and will be suiting up for Oregon State next season.

During their SiriusXM Radio show on Monday morning, Danny Kanell and Dusty Dvoracek weighed in on Uiagalelei transferring to play for the Beavers.

“Makes sense to Oregon State,” Kanell said. “Surprising, though, man. If I would have told you a year ago DJ Uiagalelei was going to end up at Oregon State when everything was settled, everybody would be like, you’re crazy.

“But I think that run game will help him. I think that system will fit him pretty well.”

Uiagalelei started the last two seasons for the Tigers but was benched three times this season for true freshman Cade Klubnik, who finished the ACC championship game on Dec. 3 after entering the game on the Tigers’ third offensive possession.

The 6-foot-4, 235-pounder completed 62.1 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He also rushed for 545 yards and seven more scores.

A former five-star prospect from California, Uiagalelei completed 59.8 percent of his passes for 5,681 yards with 36 touchdowns and 17 interceptions over 36 games (28 starts) for the Tigers from 2020-22.

Dvoracek thinks Oregon State could be a “perfect” fit for Uiagalelei to finish out his college career as a grad transfer.

“It’s a 10-win team. (Oregon State head coach) Jonathan Smith has it going,” Dvoracek said. “They’re not going to ask too much of (him.) The quarterback play the Beavers got this year was disgusting, it was gross. The quarterbacking this year combined for 16 touchdowns and 13 picks between (Ben) Gulbranson and (Chance) Nolan.

“So, there’s a chance that this is perfect for DJ. Play good defense, run the ball, don’t ask too much of the quarterback. It could be good for both Oregon State and DJ. And his brother (Matayo) just signed with Oregon. Eugene and Corvallis, very close. So, for the Uiagalelei family, I’m sure they’re very happy.”

