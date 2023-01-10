Clemson's final Coaches Poll ranking is released

The final USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll was released Tuesday following the conclusion of Monday’s national championship game.

Clemson (11-3, 9-0 ACC) is ranked No. 12 in the final coaches poll.

The Tigers were previously ranked No. 11 in the coaches poll following conference championship weekend, when they won their seventh ACC Championship in the last eight seasons with a 39-10 win over North Carolina in the conference title game on Dec. 3.

Tennessee, coming off its 31-14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30, stayed put at No. 6 in the final coaches poll. Penn State, Washington, Tulane and Florida State round out the rest of the top 10, in that order, while the top five is comprised of Georgia, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State and Alabama, respectively.

Besides Clemson and Florida State, Pittsburgh (No. 22) is the only other ACC team that finished in the top 25 of the final coaches poll.

You can see the full final coaches poll below:

Schools Dropped Out

No. 22 Texas-San Antonio; No. 25 North Carolina.

Others Receiving Votes

Texas-San Antonio 68; Minnesota 57; Air Force 50; Duke 47; North Carolina 35; Boise State 22; Texas Tech 13; South Alabama 9; Iowa 9; Wake Forest 6; Ohio 6; Maryland 4; Louisville 3; Cincinnati 3; Brigham Young 3; Central Florida 2; Purdue 1; Mississippi 1.

