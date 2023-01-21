The Redshirt Files: T.J. Dudley

Clemson got plenty of contributions from some of its true freshmen this past season, but others saved a season of eligibility.

Of the Tigers’ 20 scholarship signees in their 2022 recruiting class, 12 played four games or fewer, which allowed them to redshirt, according to NCAA rules. The Clemson Insider is taking a closer look at what kind of impact each redshirt player made this season if any and what his role may look like in 2023.

Next up is T.J. Dudley

Position: Linebacker

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 230

High school: Montgomery Catholic Prep (Alabama)

The present: With Trenton Simpson sliding over to the weak side, Barrett Carter taking over on the outside and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. emerging as one of Clemson’s best defensive players in the middle and some experienced backups at the position, Clemson didn’t have much of a need for Dudley at linebacker in his first season. Dudley played in four games with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams. He finished the season with one tackle and a quarterback hurry.

The future: In the 11 months since Dudley signed with Clemson as a four-star recruit, the depth chart looks much different at the second level of the defense. Dudley projects as an inside linebacker, and Trotter and Carter are entrenched as starters at those spots. But with Simpson, Keith Maguire and Lavonta Bentley all leaving the program, a spot on the two-deep is there for the taking.

Clemson could still bring in an experienced transfer to help at the position, but Dudley, who racked up more than 380 tackles during his high school career, has the talent and opportunity to make a push for significantly more playing time next season.

