Hunter does 'nice job' in first career start

Dillon Hunter got his first chance to run the show at the collegiate level Tuesday night.

Based on what Clemson coach Brad Brownell and his teammates saw in No. 24 Clemson’s runaway victory over Georgia Tech, the Tigers’ freshman point guard earned more than a passing grade.

“He did a perfect job,” senior guard Brevin Galloway said.

With his brother, Chase Hunter, out for a third straight game with a foot injury, the younger Hunter got his first career start against the Yellow Jackets. Redshirt freshman Josh Beadle had been filling in at the point in Chase absence’s, but after combining for just eight points with four turnovers and just one assist in the Tigers’ previous two games against Virginia Tech and Wake Forest, Brownell decided to make the switch.

“He’s in a tough spot right now,” Brownell said of Beadle. “He just hasn’t played well in the last week and a half, but he’s going to be a good player.”

The production at the position saw a slight uptick with Dillon at the controls.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pounder hadn’t played more than 23 minutes in a game all season but logged 36 against the Yellow Jackets and finished with nine points. He scored seven of those points in the second half, including his first 3-pointer of the season as part of a personal 7-0 run. Dillon finished 3 of 5 shooting from the floor and made his only two free-throw attempts.

“I wasn’t really concerned about him,” Galloway said. “Obviously his older brother is Chase Hunter. He has a great person to learn from and has been watching all year.”

Brownell also praised Dillon’s perimeter defense on a night when Clemson held Tech to less than 35% shooting in the Tigers’ most lopsided ACC win so far. Having twice as many turnovers (4) as assists (2) was a reminder of Dillon’s youth, but Brownell said he had no qualms about the former four-star signee being able to handle the moment overall.

“Did a nice job getting us into our stuff,” Brownell said. “Had a couple of turnovers. Don’t know if they were all his fault, but that’s way more than usual for him. But he wasn’t afraid. We knew he wouldn’t be afraid.

“He’s played high-level basketball in high school. As a junior, he went to YPSI Prep (in Michigan) and played in a prep league. Then he went to Sunrise (Christian Academy in Kansas) and played in another prep league. He’s played against high-level players his whole life, so he’s not afraid to make plays or intimidated by the environment. He just needs to understand what we need him to do and learn the system, which is what he’s done. … I thought he did a nice job.”

Brownell said he’s hoping Chase will be able to return this weekend. But if his brother has to miss a fourth straight game, Dillon would be in line to get his next start on the road Saturday against Florida State.

