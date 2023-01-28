Elite junior day visitor adds Clemson offer

Among the prospects that visited Clemson for the program’s elite junior day on Saturday is Darien Mayo, a standout 2024 defensive end from Maryland.

The 6-foot-7, 250-pounder from Good Counsel High School (Olney, Md.) announced an offer from the Tigers on Saturday night.

Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall is the headE recruiter for Mayo, whose list of more than two dozen offers also includes schools such as Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Texas, Texas A&M and USC.

Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.) linebacker Drew Woodaz also collected an offer from Clemson on Saturday. He and Mayo had been the two junior day visitors without an offer from the Tigers coming in.

