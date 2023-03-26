National outlet names best team fit for Hopkins

With DeAndre Hopkins the marquee name on the trading block this offseason, a national outlet recently named three potential landing spots and the best team fit for the former Clemson and current Arizona Cardinals wide receiver.

Pro Football Focus pegged the Carolina Panthers, New York Giants and New England Patriots as possible new NFL homes for Hopkins.

“Hopkins has been the biggest name on the trading block all offseason, and in a year where elite receivers are hard to come by, he is still an option that must be tempting for several teams, even with his contract,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote. “That contract, long seen as an outlier by the rest of the NFL, is significantly more palatable now than it was when he first received it, which could tempt some teams into parting with a draft pick to secure a No. 1 option. Hopkins has gained over 2.0 yards per route run for his entire career despite having a rough quarterback situation for much of that time. He caught over 50% of contested catches last season and at 30 years old, he still likely has multiple seasons at the top before decline sets in.”

Of the aforementioned three teams, PFF pinpointed the Panthers as the best fit for the five-time Pro Bowler and five-time All-Pro.

“The star receiver would be an excellent No. 1 option for whichever quarterback the Panthers select at first overall,” Monson wrote.

On NFL Live, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported the Cardinals have been looking for a “Christian McCaffrey package” in trade talks regarding Hopkins, though Arizona’s asking price may have to come down if the team is going to deal the veteran wideout.

Hopkins has two years and $34.4 million left on his current contract. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported recently that a trade involving Hopkins “would likely mean an altered contract.”

After serving a six-game suspension to start last season for violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy, Hopkins tallied a team-high 717 receiving yards with three touchdowns and had 64 catches in nine games. The three-time first-team All-Pro has posted 221 receptions for 2,696 yards and 17 touchdowns across three seasons with the Cardinals.

