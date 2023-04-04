Mission accomplished for Murphy

Mission accomplished for Myles Murphy.

The former Clemson defensive end and top 2023 NFL Draft prospect impressed during a private workout today at the Poe Indoor Practice Facility.

An injury prevented Murphy from working out at the NFL Scouting Combine and Clemson’s Pro Day last month, but today’s private workout was well worth the wait for him.

Murphy confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he ran a 4.52 in the 40-yard dash. That’s an outstanding time for the 6-foot-5, 271-pound edge rusher, and the type of time he was targeting going in.

“The goal time is sub-4.55 (seconds),” Murphy said.

Murphy’s 4.52 40 would have ranked seventh among all defensive ends at the combine.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2022, Murphy finished his Clemson career with 139 tackles, 37 tackles for loss and 17.5 sacks in 38 games.

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held from April 27-29 in Kansas City.

