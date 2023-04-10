Mukuba reveals 'crazy' extent of previous injuries

It’s no secret that Andrew Mukuba wasn’t 100% last season.

Clemson’s starting strong safety dealt with his share of injuries as a sophomore, but Mukuba said the extent went beyond what’s been publicized. The totality of it was something he said he’s never dealt with before in his career.

“There were injuries I had that nobody really knew about but me,” Mukuba said earlier this spring. “Obviously the training staff and those people, but me being the person I am, I didn’t really let that affect me or set me back from going out there on the field, competing and doing my best. But, man, that was unbelievable. It was crazy.”

A dislocated elbow sustained in practice early last season was common knowledge after Clemson coach Dabo Swinney revealed the injury folloiwng the Tigers’ non-conference win over Louisiana Tech back in September. Mukuba revealed he also sustained with a sprained MCL in his knee and that he was dealing with “way more than that,” though he didn’t offer any details.

Still, Mukuba missed just two games a season ago, finishing with 50 tackles, four pass breakups and an interception.

“I just fought through it, went out there and tried to do what I could do,” he said.

As for the status of his current health, Mukuba said it couldn’t be better, which he feels like is showing up in performance this spring. His position coach, Mickey Conn, said he’s seen a different Mukuba this spring, which is a good thing for the Tigers’ defense.

“It’s probably the best I’ve felt since I got here my freshman year, and it shows,” Mukuba said. “The way I’m playing now and the way I’m feeling, it just shows I feel good. I feel really healthy right now.”

A freshman All-American in 2021, Mukuba said he’s been repping at safety and nickel this spring, part of Clemson’s plan to let him focus on fewer positions. After last season, though, he has a simple objective: Be available wherever the Tigers need him on the back end of the defense.

“You don’t want to be frustrated all the time,” Mukuba said. “Obviously you want to go out there when you feel healthy, and when you don’t feel healthy, you’re not going to perform good. And when you don’t perform good, obviously you’re going to hear a lot of things. And I promise you don’t want to hear none of that.

“I feel like last season helped me a lot and really helped me find the real me and myself.”

Dear Old Clemson has added the Tiger Sack Pack to our online store. Save by getting the Two Pack of signed cards from two of the nation’s top defensive ends, Myles Murphy and Xavier Thomas.

Now there is a new way you can support Clemson student-athletes. Purchase collectibles from Dear Old Clemson and the proceeds with go to support Clemson student-athletes.

Dear Old Clemson is doing NIL the ‘Clemson way’, but we need your help to make sure we build a sustainable, repeatable model that will help keep Clemson competitive with the other top programs around the nation.

Dabo Swinney: “We need your assistance more than ever to provide meaningful NIL opportunities. Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives allow student-athletes to utilize their voice and platform to maximize their NIL opportunities and strengthen their impact in the community.”

Graham Neff:

“Tiger Impact, Dear Old Clemson and other collectives need your support to help provide meaningful NIL opportunities for our student athletes. We are doing things the right way, the Clemson way with integrity as a non-negotiable and we fully support the mission of these groups.”

Join the Tiger Club or Lady Tiger Club to help these great student-athletes and help the Tigers compete at the highest level!

