Another Clemson guard makes decision official

Basketball

April 17, 2023

Another member of Clemson’s backcourt has officially made a decision on his future.

As expected, Chase Hunter will return to Clemson for his senior season. The Tigers’ starting point guard announced his decision publicly Monday with a video posted to his Instagram account.

“Unfinished business,” the video of Hunter’s video read. “Let’s run it back!”

Hunter started all 31 games he played this past season, averaging 13.8 points, 4.4 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 36% from 3-point range. He joins Alex Hemenway, Josh Beadle and his brother, Dillon Hunter, as guards returning for the 2023-24 season.

Home