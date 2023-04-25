Clemson’s top 4 defensive newcomers coming out of spring

Clemson’s spring football season gave head coach Dabo Swinney and his staff their first chance to evaluate which newcomers might be able to help the Tigers immediately next season.

The Tigers had 15 mid-year enrollees go through the spring, the most of the Swinney era. Only one, former Alabama and Arizona State quarterback Paul Tyson, wasn’t an incoming freshmen.

With the dust having settled on Clemson’s 15 practices, here’s a look at a handful of newcomers that made a strong case for immediate playing time coming out of the spring.

Peter Woods

This list isn’t in any particular order. But despite Woods arriving on campus in January as the crowned jewel of the Tigers’ 2023 recruiting haul, his first impression may have even exceeded expectations, so he’s the first name that comes to mind.

It didn’t take Woods’ coaches and teammates long to see for themselves what all the hype was about with the five-star signee. The 6-foot-2, 300-pounder earned unanimous praise for how he advanced he is physically with a combination of strength and raw power that impressed from the first day on. Many teammates were taken back to see Woods, as they described it, manhandling older offensive linemen throughout the spring.

“The hype is real,” safety Andrew Mukuba said. “He’s just a dude among boys.”

Swinney also lauded Woods’ mental aptitude and his ability to quickly pick up the defense. Swinney added toward the end of the spring that the only deficiency for Woods at the college level so far is a lack of game experience, which pretty much says it all. It appears Woods has at least earned himself a spot on the two-deep heading into the fall.

T.J. Parker

Another member of Clemson’s heralded defensive line class, Parker may also be pushing for a spot on the two-deep with the kind of first impression he made this spring.

Parker physically looks the part on the edge at 6-4 and 255 pounds, and he gave a glimpse of his skill set in the spring game. Parker finished with four tackles and a sack for the Orange team.

Veteran ends Xavier Thomas and Justin Mascoll are still around, but with Myles Murphy, K.J. Henry and top backup Kevin Swint (transferred to Georgia State) moving on, Clemson needs depth that can help quickly at the position. Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall said Parker fits that profile.

“He’s what we call a plug-and-play guy,” Hall said. “He’s come in day one and you can put him in and he can play and he can execute, and that’s what I wanted when I recruited him. And that’s what we got.”

Shelton Lewis

Clemson has had its share of freshman contributors at cornerback in recent years. Might Lewis be next?

Assuming the Tigers can stay relatively healthy at the position, there’s still decent depth there for the Tigers, who only lost one scholarship corner (Fred Davis) off last year’s team. Fifth-year senior Sheridan Jones is back to start alongside Nate Wiggins, who was part of the rotation two years ago as a true freshmen. Toriano Pride Jr. and Jeadyn Lukus, a pair of rising sophomores that got their feet wet last season, appear to be next in the pecking order, but Lewis has been impressing since before he arrived on campus in January.

Lewis was one of a handful of mid-year enrollees that joined the team in Miami for Orange Bowl practices late last season, and that time has quickly helped him get up to the speed in coordinator Wes Goodwin’s scheme. Swinney said things come organically to Lewis at the position.

“He’s just a smooth, instinctive, very natural player,” Swinney said.

With Jones and Lukus out for the spring game, Lewis drew the start for the second-team defense and had a pass breakup.

Khalil Barnes

Barnes is trying to crack the rotation at what’s perhaps the deepest position on the Tigers’ roster heading into next season. But after the showing the first-year defensive back put on in the spring game, Barnes’ stock is up.

He was a defensive standout all game, delivering big hits, breaking up passes and producing the decisive play with his late pick-six of fellow freshman Christopher Vizzina that lifted the White team to a 20-13 win. The back end of the defense is crowded with the Tigers returning their top five safeties from last season, but Barnes started the spring game at nickel for the second-team defense, versatility that could help in his bid to get on the field sooner once the season rolls around.

One of the Tigers’ primary options at the nickel spot, Malcolm Greene, recently entered the transfer portal. That puts even more of an urgency on Barnes to be ready in the fall.

“He’s one of those guys that’s going to really help us this (fall) whether that’s on defense, special teams or something like that,” Mukuba said.

