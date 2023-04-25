Swinney comments on recent transfer

The Clemson Insider caught up with head coach Dabo Swinney at Tuesday’s Prowl & Growl event in Florence, S.C.

Swinney commented on a defensive back that recently hit the transfer portal. Malcolm Greene announced last Thursday that he has entered the portal, and Swinney said Tuesday he has “a pretty good idea” of where the graduate senior cornerback may be heading to continue his collegiate career.

“Love Malcolm. He’s just a great young man, and tried to help him in his decision,” Swinney said. “I don’t know if anything has come out of it or not as far as where he’s going. Got a pretty good idea where hopefully he’s going to end up.”

Swinney had nothing but positive things to say about the person Greene is. He played the last three seasons for Swinney after enrolling at Clemson in the summer of 2020 as a four-star prospect from Highland Springs High School in Virginia.

“He’s one of the best young men that’s come through our program,” Swinney said. “Unbelievably committed in every aspect. I mean, as ‘All In’ as there could be.”

Greene recorded 40 tackles (4.5 for loss), four pass breakups, 1.5 sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble in 473 snaps over 29 games (five starts) from 2020-22. The 5-foot-10, 195-pounder posted nine tackles (one for loss), a forced fumble and an interception in 95 defensive snaps last season.

Greene’s time as a Tiger was largely injury plagued. He was shut down after seven games last season after undergoing groin surgery, but he revealed this spring that he was actually dealing with a lot more than what was known publicly.

In addition to a torn adductor muscle, Greene said he also sustained multiple sports hernias a season ago. Before that, he dealt with various shoulder injuries that cost him games during the 2021 season as well as practice time last spring.

Greene said he began to feel like he had a clean bill of health again around mid-January.

“Unfortunately, his development slowed a little bit, just because I think this is the first semester that he’s had healthy,” Swinney said, “and it was really good to see him get out there and compete.”

Swinney said Greene, who earned his degree in marketing in December 2022, wanted the chance to pursue a starting position elsewhere.

“Just competitively where he was, depth chart wise… He’s already got his degree. He’s a graduate, and he just wanted an opportunity to maybe go somewhere where he could be a starter,” Swinney said. “So, we tried to help him with that, for sure. But he’s a Tiger, always will be a Tiger, and love that guy.”

