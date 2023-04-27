This is something Clemson fans thought they may never see.

Former Tiger defensive lineman DeShawn Williams met with the media on Wednesday representing his new NFL team, the Carolina Panthers.

It’s a welcome sight for Clemson fans who are also Panthers fans and aren’t used to seeing any former Tigers with their favorite NFL franchise.

Williams — who grew up in Central, S.C. and starred at Daniel High School before going on to have a standout career at Clemson from 2011-14 — agreed to terms on a deal with the Panthers in March after spending the last three seasons with the Denver Broncos.

Williams is the lone Clemson product on the Panthers’ roster right now, and this season, he will become one of the few former Clemson players who have suited up for the Panthers since the franchise began playing in 1995.

The Panthers, of course, have never drafted a player from Clemson.

You can check out Williams’ press conference on Wednesday below:

DeShawn Williams speaks to the media https://t.co/E60pY4MhCx — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) April 26, 2023

