Post-spring inventory: Tight end

With Clemson’s spring football season in the books, The Clemson Insider is taking a look at where things stand at each position heading into the summer.

After assessing the quarterback and running back positions, tight end is next up.

Note: This is where things stand with Clemson’s personnel for the 2023 season coming out of the spring. With the transfer portal in full effect, things are always subject to change, though the two-week spring window for undergraduate players to enter the portal closed Sunday. This story will be updated as needed to reflect any future modifications at the position.

Who’s staying?

Jake Briningstool, Sage Ennis, Josh Sapp

Who’s leaving?

None

Who’s joining?

Markus Dixon, Olsen Patt Henry

Analysis

Bringinstool is set for his first season as Clemson’s featured tight end with Davis Allen headed to the NFL. At 6-foot-6 and 235 pounds, Briningstool brings a different dimension to the position than Allen, whose blocking and receiving were on par with one another. Bringstool’s calling card at this point in his career is his receiving, and he possesses the speed and athleticism to stretch defenses vertically to go with it.

Briningstool has two years of experience playing at the collegiate level heading into his junior season, but he’s not the only season tight end left on the roster. Ennis, a fourth-year junior, has an opportunity to take on a bigger role after dealing with injuries that limited his availability in recent seasons. Meanwhile, Sapp is a redshirt freshman that the coaching staff is high on and could find himself part of the rotation come the fall.

Dixon and Henry will join the fold this summer as the Tigers’ newest signees at the position. The 6-5, 225-pound Dixon may be the most physically ready to contribute of the two, but Henry, at 6-4 and 210 pounds, proved what kind of weapon he can be in the passing game during his prep days at First Baptist (Florida) Academy, where he amassed more than 3,000 receiving yards during his career.

Dixon and Henry give Clemson better strength in numbers at the position, but the Tigers will need one of their young tight ends to emerge as a viable No. 3 option.