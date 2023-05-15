2024 Alabama quarterback nearing Clemson visit

Quarterback remains a position of need for the Clemson Tigers in the class of 2024.

Could three-star Clay-Chalkville (AL) Kamari McClellan prove to be the missing piece to a solid class? The 6-foot-1, 175-pound signal caller has set a visit to Clemson on May 31.

McClellan has participated in head coach Dabo Swinney’s football camp the last two years and received positive feedback from then-quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter. Since then, contact between McClellan and the staff has remained steady.

“They are excited I’m coming,” McClellan said. “I’m going to throw in front of Riley.”

The visit will mark the first in-person interaction between McClellan and new Tiger offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, something he is extremely excited for.

“I’ve camped before and love the staff and facilities,” McClellan said. “I’m looking to walk away with an offer.”

Even without an offer, McClellan said that the Tigers are one of his top three schools at the moment. He currently holds double-digit offers, including a handful of Power Five schools.

According to 247Sports, McClellan is the No. 42 quarterback in the class of 2024. As a junior, he racked up 1,334 yards, 16 total touchdowns and eight interceptions with a 57% completion percentage.

