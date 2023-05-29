Here is who's in Clemson's regional

On Sunday night, the NCAA announced that Clemson (43-17) is one of 16 programs selected to host an NCAA regional for the Division I Baseball Championship.

The regional pairings were announced Monday.

The Tigers, the No. 4 overall national seed, will play host to Lipscomb on Friday in their opening game. Charlotte and Tennessee are also in this weekend’s double-elimination regional at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Clemson is paired with Auburn’s Regional, with the winner of the Clemson Regional taking on the winner of the Auburn Regional in the Super Regionals. The SEC’s Tigers, the No. 13 national seed, have Penn, Samford and Southern Miss in their regional.

This is the 17th time since 1980 that Clemson hosts a regional and first since 2018. The Tigers will make their 45th NCAA Tournament appearance, fifth most in NCAA history.