Peach State tackle announces Clemson offer

By May 31, 2023 10:08 pm

On Wednesday, Clemson began to send out a number of offers to players in the class of 2025.

Among them was four-star Buford (GA) offensive tackle Brayden Jacobs, who 247 ranks as the No. 173 overall recruits and the No. 16 offensive tackle in the class of 2025.

Jacobs was impressed by his first visit to Clemson for the program’s annual Orange and White Game.

