2025 legacy recruit announces Clemson offer

The Tigers have made their second offensive line offer for the 2025 class. This time, it’s a legacy recruit whose grandfather played for the Tigers in the 1960s.
Central (AL) offensive lineman Mal Waldrep announced via social media that he’s received an offer from Clemson.
Extremely thankful to receive an offer from Clemson University!!! @ClemsonFB @Coach_Austin_OL @coachski_ @carson_cramer @ClemsonInsider @RustyMansell_ @adamgorney @JeremyO_Johnson @ChadSimmons_ pic.twitter.com/l2pQdrDfsw
— Mal Waldrep (@WaldrepMal) June 1, 2023
Standing at 6-foot-5, Waldrep holds more than a dozen Division-1 offers, but Clemson holds a special place in his heart considering the family legacy.