2025 legacy recruit announces Clemson offer

The Tigers have made their second offensive line offer for the 2025 class. This time, it’s a legacy recruit whose grandfather played for the Tigers in the 1960s.

Central (AL) offensive lineman Mal Waldrep announced via social media that he’s received an offer from Clemson.

Standing at 6-foot-5, Waldrep holds more than a dozen Division-1 offers, but Clemson holds a special place in his heart considering the family legacy.