Virginia OL talks 'liquid gold' on Clemson official visit

Clemson hosted a list of more than 20 of the nation’s top 2024 recruits for an official visit over the weekend.

Among the official visitors was four-star Tuscarora (VA) offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal, who included the Tigers in his top five schools just over a month ago.

“First of all, it was an amazing visit,” Westphal said. “It was kind of like a fire hydrant of information. Like a big hose of information, but all the water was liquid gold. That’s the way that I explain it.”

Something that resonated with the 6-foot-8, 305-pound lineman throughout the weekend was Clemson’s constant emphasis on creating a family environment around the program.

“It felt like a big family cookout,” Westphal said. “We started off with a cookout on the lake on Friday. On Saturday, the president of the university talked to us and I actually talked to him one-on-one before that. We had the scavenger hunt right after that, which was really fun. The O-line and D-line had a little water balloon fight. It was a great time.”

Westphal will make official visits to other schools in his top five throughout the summer, but his visit to Clemson has made a noticeable impression on the coveted lineman.

“They set the bar really high for all these other official visits,” Westphal said. “There’s really no other way to put it. To put it short and sweet, they set the bar really high.”