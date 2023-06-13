Update on Clemson QB target ahead of upcoming commitment

One of the two quarterbacks in the 2025 class with an offer from Clemson has set his commitment date.

Central Catholic (Lawrence, Mass.) four-star Blake Hebert announced Tuesday night that he will make his commitment on Friday.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound rising junior camped at Clemson on June 1 and earned an offer from the Tigers.

“It’s definitely special,” he said of the offer in a recent interview with The Clemson Insider.

Hebert’s list of more than a dozen scholarship offers also includes schools such as Boston College, North Carolina, Pittsburgh, Penn State, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Rutgers, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Based on what TCI is hearing, we like Clemson’s chances with Hebert and as it stands now, we’re expecting Friday to be a sunny day for the Tigers.

Hebert is the No. 1 prospect in the state of Massachusetts, No. 11 quarterback nationally and No. 170 overall prospect in the country for the 2025 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

As a sophomore last season, Hebert threw for 1,748 yards and 24 touchdowns with just one interception in 12 games.

