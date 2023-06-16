Breaking: Clemson lands one of nation's top ‘25 quarterbacks

Clemson kept their momentum within the class of 2025 rolling on Friday.

Four-star Central Catholic (MA) quarterback Blake Hebert announced his commitment to the Tigers on Friday afternoon.

The Bay State native is ranked as high as the No. 65 overall recruit and the No. 6 quarterback in the class of 2025.

Hebert was in town for a camp with the program when the Tigers extended an offer to the 6-foot-3, 215-pound signal caller.

The Tigers beat out schools such as Notre Dame, Penn State, Rutgers and Virginia for Hebert’s services.

His commitment marks the second for the Tigers in the class of 2025, joining four-star running back Gideon Davidson, who committed to the program on Wednesday.

We are excited to announce our second annual Dear Old Clemson event for the freshmen football class. Come out on July 22 at 10 AM at the indoor football facility for a meet and greet autograph session with the scholarship freshmen from the 2023 class. Clemson coordinators Garrett Riley and Wes Goodwin will be attendance and speak at the event.

Get your tickets today at Dear Old Clemson.

