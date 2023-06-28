2024 four-star set to commit in July

Dabo Swinney and the Clemson Tigers have had their eyes on 2024 four-star offensive lineman Fletcher Westphal for some time now. The 6-foot-8 tackle received a Clemson offer in June 2022 and a year later, he’s announcing his commitment date for July 10 with the Tigers right in the mix.

End of a chapter… commitment on July 10th pic.twitter.com/kkJqiJuwYJ — Fletcher Westphal (@FletcherWestph1) June 28, 2023

Westphal unofficially visited for the NC State game in the fall, an early step in the recruiting cycle for Swinney and his staff. Alongside the abundance of recruits in town, he made his official visit June 2, noting the ‘liquid gold’ of Clemson.

Holding 40 Division-I offers, Westphal is set to decide between the Tigers and three SEC programs in Georgia, Florida and Arkansas. Clemson only has one offensive line commitment for 2024, so landing Westphal would be a huge boost to the class for Thomas Austin.