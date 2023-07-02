Lawrence ranked high in MVP odds ahead of 2023 season

Trevor Lawrence silenced the doubters in 2022 after his 17-interception rookie season. The former Clemson star outmatched every statistic from his first campaign, leading the Jacksonville Jaguars to a playoff victory during the first season under Doug Pederson.

The biggest moment for Lawrence came in the playoffs. After a nightmare of a first half with four interceptions, he flipped the script and completed the comeback for his first playoff victory. Such a strong sophomore campaign has earned him MVP talk and it’s reflected in the betting odds with the season a few months away.

Looking at the odds as a whole, Lawrence is highest ranked at BetMGM with +1400 odds to win the trophy. Averaging the odds of BetMGM, Fanduel, Caesars, Pointsbet and DraftKings, Lawrence is the sixth-most likely to win the NFL MVP.

The placement sits him amongst the NFL’s best, and ranked ahead of former MVP’s Lamar Jackson and Aaron Rodgers. Ahead of Lawrence are Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts, Josh Allen, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes. Pretty solid company for the Tigers star.

Heading into the 2023 season, Lawrence is still yet to eclipse 30 passing touchdowns in a season while still drawing these expectations. Considering the optimism around him, the 4,113 yards and 25 touchdowns from 2022 seem puny compared to what he can achieve in his third season.