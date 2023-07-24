Freshman RB talks relationship with Shipley

The Clemson running back room is stacked with talent for C.J. Spiller and the unit reloaded in the class of 2023 with two freshmen entering the fold for the Tigers. Jarvis Green, a standout for the dominant Dutch Fork football program, enrolled at Clemson in the summer, so he’s getting used to the experience.

A decorated high school career, Green rushed for 4,608 yards and 78 touchdowns at Dutch Fork, helping the Silver Foxes secure their sixth state title in seven years in his senior season. He scored 98 touchdowns from scrimmage and was the 2022 South Carolina Gatorade Player of the Year. Now, he’s two hours away, looking to help the Tigers retake the mountaintop.

While opportunities may not come immediately considering the talent between Will Shipley and Phil Mafah, he’s taking every chance he gets to learn early in his career. Having a first-team All-ACC player in his room and Pro Bowl coach, it’s a strong group to learn from.

“We have a great group of guys. Usually, I’m just learning from Will Shipley and Phil Mafah right now and I’m really just taking it all in as I can and just learning the process as we go on to the year,” Green said.

Green garnered some excitement from Spiller at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing, and it’s high praise for a player that just got on campus. Digging deeper into his relationship with Shipley, he talked about the coach he is and what he expects out of the unit.

“He’s a definitely a teacher, he will always yell at you if you do something wrong, but it’s always a good cause because Ship wants to see the best out of all of us in that running back group and he always keeps us accountable,” Green said.

While he wasn’t at the spring game for fans to see him, Green detailed the type of runner he brings to the Tigers. Standing at 5-foot-11, 185 pounds, he’s a stocky back that gives off the image as a power rusher.

Green says he’s much more than that and he plans to show it at Clemson. Looking at his high school career, it’s very clear he knows how to win and be an efficient rusher. That said, he doesn’t shy away from the contact either.

“Usually, I’m a little elusive, you know, I can get loose whenever I need to,” Green said. “I can always catch the ball out the backfield. Even if I have to bruise somebody up and give them a shoulder. That’s usually what I do if it comes down to it.”