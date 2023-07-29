Eason says these three DTs ‘going to take us to another level’

Tyler Davis and Ruke Orhorhoro both elected to come back for the 2023 season, and they’re the headlining veterans in Clemson’s defensive tackle group heading into the fall. The two fifth-year senior standouts get talked about a lot, and rightfully so.

But the Tigers have quality depth behind them at the defensive tackle spot, including a trio of talented players poised to provide a big boost to the D-line this year, according to position coach Nick Eason.

“Payton Page, Tre Williams and DeMonte Capehart, guys that have been here now for about two years, those guys are what’s going to take us to another level, those three guys right there,” Eason said at Clemson’s media outing this month. “So, I’m excited to have the opportunity to coach them as we start camp and look at their development, but I’ve seen it already in the weight room.”

A former four-star and national top-40 recruit from North Carolina, Page enters his junior season in 2023 with 22 tackles (3.5 for loss), a pass breakup, a fumble recovery and a blocked field goal in 26 career games over the past two campaigns.

Now listed at 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, Page has slimmed down significantly since he arrived on campus in January 2021, and Eason is expecting a big year from him based on what he’s observed this offseason.

“Payton, when he got here, was almost 400 pounds. He’s done a really good job of taking care of his body,” Eason said. “He’s done a really good job off the field, just being locked in, in the classroom… How you do anything is how you do everything, and Payton’s done a really good job just being accountable, and I know that’s going to show up on the field. He’s worked really hard in terms of his body just to remain healthy, his flexibility, his strength. He’s just got a different look in his eyes this year, and so I know he’s going to have a really great season. So, I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”

Williams, meanwhile, will be sidelined when fall camp begins after having his shoulder fixed again — the one that he injured in high school — but head coach Dabo Swinney said the redshirt junior could return as soon as mid-camp.

Williams has had no shortage of injuries to deal with over his first three years at Clemson. As a true freshman in 2020, he saw 14 snaps over two games prior to a season-ending injury, then battled through injuries to his foot and both shoulders to play 11 games in 2021. He was held out of a couple more games last season as a precaution while dealing with inflammation in his knee.

Swinney said Williams is “in a good place” right now, though, and Eason had high praise for the 6-foot-2, 300-pounder, calling Williams “probably the most explosive, athletic defensive lineman that we have in the (defensive tackle) room.”

“Tre has faced some adversity, some injuries, but he’s always come back, and that’s the thing that I’ve told Tre when he’s experienced injury,” Eason said. “Because being hurt, it sucks. No player likes to be (hurt). I hated being hurt when I tore my Achilles, so I’ve been there before, so I understand. But I’ve always told him, I said hey, ‘Tre, man, you’re going to be the comeback kid,’ because he’s experienced a lot of adversity but he always comes back. So, he’s coming back, and just truly excited for him. But he’s another guy that has a different look in his eyes this year, and he’s really, really focused.”

As for Capehart, the former blue-chip recruit from the Palmetto State was slowed by a knee injury during the 2021 season before getting his most extensive playing time last season, logging 83 snaps over 13 games. Overall, the 6-foot-5, 305-pound redshirt junior has tallied 16 tackles (4.0 for loss) and a sack in 22 games from 2020-22.

Eason said mentally and physically, Capehart is in “one of the best spots he’s ever been” entering this season.

“DeMonte has done a really good job of taking care of his body, just staying healthy, working on his flexibility,” Eason said. “He’s really been hitting it hard in the weight room this offseason, taking some time in his off time to just be the best version of himself. I just challenge him to do that, man.”

Added Eason of Page, Williams and Capehart: “Those guys have really made a huge step this offseason, just improving. Just been challenging them on and off the field, and they’ve stepped up to the challenge.”