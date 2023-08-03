Grisham praises Collins' poise, expects big 2023

Tyler Grisham knows he has a star in wide receiver Antonio Williams, who he’s spoken highly of after his breakout freshman season. Beyond the security that Williams will be a consistent option on the field, the receivers coach talked about one name that could be known nationally after this year.

Clemson lost Joseph Ngata after last season to the NFL and turns to players like Beaux Collins, looking to take the next step in their careers. Collins is one of those players needing to evolve in 2023 for the Tigers’ offense to truly flourish under Garrett Riley.

The new offensive coordinator raved about Collins at the 2023 Clemson Media Outing and Grisham echoed those thoughts. In his sophomore season, Collins hit the ground running with five touchdowns in his first six games, but nagging injuries led his production to fall and eventually shut down his season as a whole.

It was a tough loss for Clemson, who desperately needed the production on the outside, but he’s back to form for this season. Grisham is excited about the player Collins is, but applauded the man he is first.

“He’s a team guy, he really is. Beaux, he cares about this team, he cares about this offense, he cares about his teammates. He really does,” Grisham said. “I think he really wants success to happen for our offense, you know, and I think too, he’s shown some great things, he’s done some great things…he’s yet to have a full year of just consistent performance because of injury.”

Early in his career, he was in a reserve role but he showed flashes of who he can be. During his freshman year, he had over 100 receiving yards against Louisville, something a freshman hasn’t done for the Tigers since Justyn Ross. Not bad company for the California native.

While being a player that battles through injuries, Collins’ willingness to stay the course and be a team player speaks to what he can be once it all comes together, and it may be this year. Grisham sees it and knows that people don’t really understand the production he can deliver in a full season.

“He knows that man, they don’t really know yet, fully, what he can do. They really haven’t seen a fully healthy Beaux Collins with what we’re capable of doing in this offense,” Grisham said. “I know he is excited and pumped and there’s an energy he has, and that I have felt even on the phone from some of these guys including Beaux that they’re ready to roll and get after it and hush these people up a little bit.”

Grisham says that Collins is putting in the extra work to make sure he’s healthy and able to put together the season Tigers fans have been yearning for. While he was full speed during spring, he wasn’t able to be in contact drills but that’s not the case for fall camp Friday, where he’ll be full-go for Clemson’s offense.