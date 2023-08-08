Texas OL Hearing a Lot from Tigers, Has Them ‘Very High’ on List

This standout lineman from the Lone Star State has been hearing a lot from Clemson since the calendar turned to August, and he’s hoping to return to Tiger Town this fall.

Clemson is among the schools that have reached out to Trinity Christian Academy (Addison, Texas) offensive tackle Jaylan Beckley since Aug. 1, when college coaches across the country were allowed to start initiating contact with recruits in the class of 2025.

The 6-foot-5, 300-pound junior has communicated with Clemson offensive line coach Thomas Austin and offensive coordinator Garrett Riley, as well as the Tigers’ head man himself, Dabo Swinney.

“I’ve been in contact with a lot of coaches and staff from Clemson since August 1st,” Beckley told The Clemson Insider. “I’ve been able to talk to Coach Austin and Coach Riley! One thing that has stood out to me about Clemson is that Coach Swinney personally contacted me, as well. That means a lot.”

Beckley, who has racked up more than a dozen Division I scholarship offers since the spring, earned an offer from Clemson in June after working out at the Swinney Football Camp.

That offer from the Tigers is not one the fast-rising recruit takes lightly.

“It means a great deal to me knowing that I fall into that small category of the type of player and person that Clemson is looking for,” Beckley said. “It lets me know that while I may be new to my sport, I’m doing something right, and God is rewarding me for keeping Him first.”

There’s plenty that the Tigers like about Beckley, who has a basketball background but is still relatively new to the game of football with just one season in that sport under his belt entering his junior year.

“I know that the coaches at Clemson are excited about my measurables, speed, agility and flexibility,” Beckley said. “And as I’ve heard a lot, they’re excited with how much I’ve improved in a short time, and just that my ceiling is very high.”

The interest between Beckley and the Tigers is certainly mutual and strong.

“I love everything Clemson stands for. They ‘keep the main thing the main thing.’ That’s what Coach Dabo says,” Beckley said. “I have to try to make sure that God is first in every decision I make. They prioritize that as well. The Tigers are very high on my list. I have no doubt they’ll remain as one of my top schools when it’s time to make that decision.”

Beckley’s trip to Clemson for camp earlier this summer won’t be his last time in Tiger Town.

“I hope to get back to Clemson sometime this fall for a game. I’m not 100% sure when yet, I’m still trying to hash out details with my parents,” he said. “If that doesn’t work out, I’ll be there in the spring definitely!”

