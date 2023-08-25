Where Does Clemson Stand in ACC Expansion Talks?

As The Clemson Insider reported Thursday, the Atlantic Coast Conference is discussing the possibility of adding Stanford, Cal and SMU to the league.

The conference’s athletic directors met on Thursday afternoon, but no action was taken at that time.

What does this mean for Clemson Athletics?

At the moment, it does not change anything. Clemson is still a member of the ACC and the Tigers will have a vote on expansion.

As TCI has reported, Clemson is ready to move away from the ACC if an opportunity presents itself. However, we can tell you there is no opportunity for that to happen at this moment.

TCI was told nothing is expected this offseason with Clemson and another conference.

Until that happens, Clemson will remain in the ACC and will be a good member no matter what happens with the Stanford, Cal and SMU situation. If the league does vote to add the three schools, the additional revenue would certainly be a positive.

Think about it this way, if you are at your current job, but you are looking for something else, and your boss comes to you and says they want give you a raise. You are not going to turn down that raise.

However, if another job opportunity does eventually present itself, where you can make more money, then you will likely leave for that new job at the appropriate time.

However, you are not going to leave your old job, unless you have something else lined up. That is where Clemson is at right now.

As for ACC expansion. TCI has learned Clemson is still a “no” vote to add Stanford, Cal and SMU. We can also tell you, as of Friday morning, Florida State, North Carolina and NC State were still a no vote as well. However, those votes could change, as the situation is still very fluid.

According to our sources, the ACC’s current members are expected to push towards a resolution early next week.

TCI was told, if Stanford, Cal and SMU are voted into the ACC, it will mean a $5-10 million annual increase to Clemson’s share of the television revenue.

Though we know other ACC schools have concerns about travel costs for their non-revenue sports should Stanford, Cal and SMU join the league, the long term impact on Clemson might not be the same. For instance, if the Tigers were to join the Big Ten it would not be much different.

Stayed tuned to TCI for the latest on ACC expansion as we learn more.

