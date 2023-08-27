Former Clemson WR Cut by NFL Team

This former Clemson wide receiver was cut by an NFL team this weekend, as preseason roster cuts are taking place around the league ahead of the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday.

The Philadelphia Eagles announced Sunday they have released Deon Cain.

Cain got another chance with the Eagles, signing with them in late July after he was released from their practice squad in late October 2022. The latest cut comes despite a strong preseason performance against the Indianapolis Colts this past Thursday, when he caught six of nine targets for a game-high 62 yards.

Cain earned USFL Championship Game MVP honors on July 1 after hauling in four receptions for 70 yards and a league-record three touchdowns.

A 2018 sixth-round pick of the Indianapolis Colts, Cain’s most recent NFL regular season playing time came in 2020 when he was a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He has recorded nine receptions for 124 yards in the NFL.

The Tampa, Fla., native had 130 receptions for 2,040 yards and 20 touchdowns over 42 games (14 starts) in his career at Clemson from 2015-17.

Eagles have released G Josh Andrews, TE Dan Arnold, WR Deon Cain, T Dennis Kelly, C Cameron Tom, and T Brett Toth, and placed T Roderick Johnson on Injured Reserve. pic.twitter.com/HClPQ1CT3f — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) August 27, 2023

