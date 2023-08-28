Five-Star Clemson Commit on NIL: 'I'm Going to College to Play Football'

PIEDMONT, S.C. – The Clemson Tigers’ biggest commitment of the 2024 class has one focus once he gets to campus. In the current landscape of college football, there’s a lot that goes on in the recruiting world as NIL is so prevalent and the chaos that comes with it.

For 2024’s No. 1 linebacker Sammy Brown, that had nothing to do with his recruitment and he’s focused on the game. This was seen firsthand when he put together a three-phased masterclass against Wren High School. Postgame, he was asked about how NIL may have played into his decision and Brown was emphatic in his response.

“The way that I’ve looked at NIL throughout this whole process is just as a byproduct of my commitment,” Brown said. “I didn’t really get into it, I didn’t ask for anything and everything that they told me about NIL was brought up by them, nothing by me because I don’t think that really matters. I’m going to college to play football and not to make money.”

After making his focus clear, Brown praised the opportunity that NIL presents for him, but he only sees it as a byproduct throughout his career. He says Clemson does a “great job” with their NIL building and how they’re going about the process.

Brown obviously has a lot of familiarity with the Tigers’ facilities at this point, and he has plans to take that to the next level in the fall. He’s planning on being in Tiger Town very often, and he’ll be Clemson’s extra recruiter on the sidelines when other high school talents are in town for game weekends.

“I plan on coming to every single home game,” Brown said. “I’ll be there, especially that Florida State game.”

He talked about his excitement to see the offense under Garrett Riley, and that he’s only hearing great things about the work the team is doing this fall. It’s a large reason why he’s planning to be in Clemson every weekend, and he’ll have a front row seat for the introduction of Riley’s Tigers offense.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!