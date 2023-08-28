NFL Team Releases Former Tiger Defender

NFL teams continue to make preseason cuts ahead of Tuesday’s 53-man roster deadline, and one team has parted ways with this former Clemson standout defender.

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Monday they have released linebacker Tanner Muse.

Another former Tiger, kicker B.T. Potter, was released by the Steelers on Saturday.

The Steelers signed Muse in April after the Seattle Seahawks opted not to tender him in March, thus making him an unrestricted free agent.

Muse appeared in every game for the Seahawks last season, primarily as a special teams player, but he did post 16 tackles on defense during the regular season and added four more in Seattle’s wild card playoff game loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

A third-round pick of the Raiders in 2020, Muse missed his rookie campaign while on injured reserve due to a toe injury. The Raiders waived him in September 2021 without him ever playing in a regular season game for them, and shortly after, the Seahawks signed him to their practice squad.

Muse spent most of the 2021 season on the Seahawks’ practice squad and was later released by the Seahawks entering the 2022 season, though he was re-signed to the practice squad before the season began. He was activated from the practice squad for the season opener and then signed to the 53-man roster a day later.

Muse has played in 23 career regular season games (one start) and has 20 total tackles (13 solo) and one pass defended. A two-time national champion at Clemson, Muse finished his career as a Tiger credited with 237 career tackles (10.5 for loss), 15 passes broken up, 4.0 sacks, seven interceptions for 102 yards (including a 64-yard return for a touchdown), a forced fumble and a 63-yard fumble return for a touchdown over 59 career games (39 starts). We have released 10 players. @BordasLawhttps://t.co/bt2lNbFeqL — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) August 28, 2023

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

