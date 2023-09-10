‘You Get a Good Vibe There’: Top TE Enjoys Latest Clemson Visit

A top tight end prospect from the Peach State returned to Tiger Town once again on Saturday.

A frequent traveler to Clemson, Milton (Ga.) High School four-star Ryan Ghea was back on campus as an unofficial visitor for the Tigers’ 66-17 victory over Charleston Southern at Death Valley.

While Ghea has attended multiple Clemson games in the past, Saturday gave the class of 2025 recruit a chance to experience the new Tiger Walk, as well as continue building his relationship with tight ends coach Kyle Richardson and head coach Dabo Swinney. The Tigers made Ghea feel like a priority while he was there.

“It was great to be a part of the new Tiger Walk,” Ghea told The Clemson Insider. “Time with Coach Dabo and Richardson… Knowing I’m one of their top guys makes me feel good.”

A couple parts of the visit stood out to Ghea, the nation’s No. 10 tight end prospect in his class according to Rivals.

“My time with Dabo. He is such a great guy,” Ghea said. “Also meeting Coach Richardson’s family. You get a good vibe there.”

What was the overall message from the coaches to the 6-foot-5, 235-pound junior?

“To keep trusting the process,” he said. “Getting better and staying focused.”

Ghea made the trip to Clemson with his father, who likewise enjoyed the visit.

“He liked the new Tiger Walk,” Ghea said, “and the game was great.”

Ghea hopes to get back to Clemson for another game at some point this season. Other upcoming visits he has planned are trips to Auburn, Penn State, Michigan, Wisconsin and Miami.

Ghea owns a list of more than three dozen offers featuring many of the country’s top programs, and although Clemson hasn’t yet pulled the trigger on an offer, it’s clear there’s a strong mutual interest between Ghea and the Tigers.

Did Saturday’s visit change anything about where things stand with him and Clemson at this point in the recruiting process?

“The way the program is run, they will always be successful,” he said. “The latest visit confirms what I already liked about them.”

Ghea is ranked as high as the No. 235 overall prospect in the 2025 class, regardless of position, by 247Sports.

