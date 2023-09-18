Swinney Announces Clemson DT Out for Season

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney revealed during his radio call-in show Monday night that a true freshman defensive tackle underwent surgery and is out for the season.

That player is Vic Burley, a former five-star prospect who enrolled early in January.

Swinney said last week that Burley was set to play this season — and not redshirt — until he sustained an injury, and that Burley had returned to practice and they would see how he responded as he worked his way back into playing.

“The guy nobody is talking about right now is Victor Burley and that is because we had to do surgery on him,” Swinney said during his radio show. “He is out for the year. But man this kid would have played for sure. He is a monster as well. He is loud and has a great future ahead of him.”

A former consensus top-80 national recruit, Burley did not appear in a game this season.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pounder played 47 career games at Warner Robins (Ga.) High School, producing 188 tackles and 55 tackles for loss, including 22 sacks.

Dear Old Clemson has just added Limited Edition signed Cade Klubnik replica road signs to the online store. Get your highway 2 sign today while supplies last!