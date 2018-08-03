Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson’s coaching staff has been busy this week extending offers to several recruits.

Most of the offers this week have gone out to prospects in the class of 2020, though the Tigers also dispensed an offer to a highly touted 2019 defensive tackle on the West Coast.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here:

Malcolm Greene, 2020 DB, Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs High School):

Height, Weight: 5-10, 180

Star Rating: 3-star

Clemson offered: Aug. 2

Other Power Five offers: Virginia Tech, Duke, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Purdue, Rutgers, Vanderbilt, Virginia

Clemson’s latest offer went out to Greene on Thursday. He hails from the same high school as Clemson defensive back K’Von Wallace.

Virginia Tech was the first to offer Greene in April, and he made his most recent visit to Virginia Tech this past weekend. His recruitment is still in the early stages. He is ranked as No. 19 safety in the 2020 class by the 247Sports Composite, while Rivals ranks him as the No. 20 cornerback.

Malachi Moore, 2020 CB, Trussville, Ala. (Hewitt-Trussville High School):

Height, Weight: 6-0, 175

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: Aug. 1

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Mississippi State, Oregon, Vanderbilt

Moore collected an offer from Clemson on Wednesday. On Thursday, he named Clemson one of his top six schools along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, LSU and Tennessee.

Clemson has gotten Moore on campus a couple of times, and he told us he will likely return for the season opener against Furman on Sept. 1. Moore is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 15 cornerback and No. 87 overall prospect in the 2020 class. He currently does not have a timetable for his college choice.

Tank Bigsby, 2020 ATH, Hogansville, Ga. (Callaway High School):

Height, Weight: 6-1, 195

Star Rating: 5-star

Clemson offered: Aug. 1

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Penn State, Southern Cal, Virginia Tech, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, North Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Vanderbilt, Purdue, Nebraska, Maryland, Minnesota, Baylor, Oregon

Bigsby can play all over the field on either side of the ball. As a sophomore in 2017, he rushed for more than 1,000 yards on just 107 carries. He is rated as a five-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 2 athlete and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2020 class.

Bigsby’s recruitment will be a big battle, as evidenced by his slew of big-time offers. Bigsby isn’t naming any leaders at this time and doesn’t look close to making his commitment. Look for the Tigers to try to get him back on campus in the fall. He most recently visited Clemson for the Auburn game last September.

Rylie Mills, 2020 DL, Lake Forest, Ill. (Lake Forest High School):

Height, Weight: 6-5, 265

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: July 31

Other Power Five offers: Notre Dame, Alabama, Boston College, Duke, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin

Mills had not been in contact with Clemson before defensive tackles coach Todd Bates extended the offer on Tuesday. The offer highly appeals to Mills, who called it “awesome,” citing the Tigers’ high level of success both on the field and in the classroom.

The lone visit Mills has set in stone right now is Notre Dame for its season opener against Michigan on Sept. 1. He told us he is looking to visit Clemson next offseason, as it might be hard to make it to campus during the upcoming season due to his team’s schedule.

Mills says he’s begun the process of narrowing down his list of schools and will likely have a top 10 or top 5 during or after his upcoming junior season. However, the top-10 strong-side defensive end nationally for 2020 is still a ways away from making his college commitment.

Eddie “E.J.” Williams, 2020 WR, Phenix City, Ala. (Central High School):

Height, Weight: 6-3, 183

Star Rating: 3-star

Clemson offered: July 30

Other Power Five offers: Auburn, Georgia, LSU, Mississippi State, Ole Miss

Monday was a big day for Williams, who picked up offers from both Clemson and Georgia. A day later, LSU entered the mix with an offer. Williams had been thought to be nearing a commitment to Auburn before the recent flurry of offers, but the offers have caused him to take a step back. He told TCI that he now doesn’t know when he will make his decision.

Williams intends to visit Clemson in the fall; in fact, he was planning to do so even before receiving the offer. He also wants to visit schools such as Auburn, Georgia and Florida State during the season.

Auburn still leads for Williams, he said, but Clemson has moved into the No. 2 spot. He has a great relationship with Clemson safety commitment Ray Thornton, one of his teammates at Central High School, as well as Clemson receiver Justyn Ross, one of his former teammates.

Jacob Bandes, 2019 DT, Pittsburg, Calif. (Pittsburg High School):

Height, Weight: 6-3, 295

Star Rating: 4-star

Clemson offered: July 30

Other Power Five offers: Colorado, Illinois, California, Ole Miss, Oregon, Washington, Arizona State, Florida, Indiana, Oregon State, Purdue, Utah, Washington State, UCLA

Two days after landing a commitment from a four-star California wide receiver in Joseph Ngata, Clemson extended an offer to a four-star California defensive tackle on Monday in Bandes. As a junior last season, Bandes recorded 50 tackles, eight tackles for loss, six sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a pass deflection. He is ranked as a top-five prospect in California, top-five defensive tackle and top-50 overall prospect for the 2019 class per both ESPN and 247Sports.

Earlier this month, Bandes announced a top eight comprised of California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Illinois, Purdue, Ole Miss and Florida.

Clemson has a need at defensive tackle in the 2019 recruiting cycle, so it exapanded its board by offering Bandes and will see what traction it can gain with him. He took his first official visit to Colorado in June, and the Tigers appear to have a good shot of getting one of his other officials during the season.