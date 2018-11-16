Previewing a major recruiting weekend at Clemson

It’s a huge recruiting weekend at Clemson, as the football program will welcome a bunch of its commitments to campus for their official visits. The Tigers will also play host to a couple of uncommitted priority targets for official visits, as well as several big-time 2020 prospects for unofficial visits.

Headlining the expected guest list of recruits for Saturday’s night game vs. Duke is the pair of uncommitted official visitors, Charlotte (N.C.) Harding five-star athlete Quavaris Crouch and Tampa (Fla.) Plant four-star offensive lineman Will Putnam.

Crouch returns to campus for the third time this season after attending Clemson’s games vs. Syracuse and NC State in September and October, respectively, as an unofficial visitor. This weekend will mark the fourth official visit used by Crouch, who has already taken officials to Florida State, Michigan and Tennessee. He is planning to announce his decision at the U.S. Army All-American Bowl on Jan. 5.

Putnam, meanwhile, will be making his first visit to Clemson since March, when he received an offer from the Tigers. It is the third official visit for Putnam, who went to Auburn in September before traveling to Florida State in October. Putnam, who is ranked as a top-five offensive guard nationally, told The Clemson Insider earlier this week that it will be his final visit before he renders a commitment. He also said that he plans to announce his decision after Thanksgiving, perhaps the first week of December.

Among the 2020 recruits expected to be at Clemson on Saturday for unofficial visits are Powder Springs (Ga.) Hillgrove five-star defensive end Myles Murphy, Mount Juliet (Tenn.) four-star athlete Reggie Grimes and Knoxville (Tenn.) Catholic four-star offensive lineman Bryn Tucker.

Murphy, who picked up an offer from Clemson in the spring, visited for the season opener vs. Furman as well. He is ranked as the No. 14 overall prospect in the 2020 class according to the 247Sports Composite.

Grimes earned an offer from Clemson in June after working out with defensive coordinator Brent Venables and the linebackers at the Dabo Swinney Camp. The 247 Composite tabs him as the No. 34 prospect nationally for the 2020 class.

Tucker is slated to be back at Clemson for the first time since he attended the Auburn game last September. He does not currently hold an offer from Clemson but told TCI he has been in contact with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell. The nation’s No. 57 overall 2020 prospect is working with a top five of Auburn, LSU, Notre Dame, Tennessee and Virginia Tech right now.

As mentioned above, a slew of the Tigers’ commitments in the 2019 class are making their official visits to Clemson this weekend.

Those commits include Miami (Fla.) South Dade five-star wide receiver Frank Ladson; Milton (Ga.) four-star safety Joseph Charleston; Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab four-star linebacker Bryton Constantin; Norfolk (Va.) Maury four-star cornerback Sheridan Jones; Riverdale (Ga.) four-star tight end Jaelyn Lay; Pensacola (Fla.) four-star offensive lineman Hunter Rayburn; River Rouge (Mich.) defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro; Riverside (Mo.) Park Hill South defensive lineman Etinosa Reuben; Calhoun (Ga.) wide receiver Brannon Spector; Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy punter Aidan Swanson; Phenix City (Ala.) Central safety Ray Thornton; and Shelby (N.C.) Crest safety Lannden Zanders.