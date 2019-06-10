Spiller on how Spence almost ran him out of Clemson

Former Clemson running back C.J. Spiller continues his conversation with The Clemson Insider as part of its Clemson’s Finest Series.

In Part 3 of our 4-part series, the former All-American opens up about his relationship with former Clemson running back James Davis and how Davis played a big role in him coming to Clemson and then later in his success.

Spiller also talks about why he almost left Clemson following his freshman season in 2006 and how close he was to actually leaving Tigertown and transferring to Florida.

Spiller on decision to share No. 28, transfer of Feaster

Spiller spurns families’ wishes, follows heart to Clemson