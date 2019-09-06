Clemson set to host star-studded recruiting weekend

Not only is No. 1 Clemson getting ready to play No. 12 Texas A&M on Saturday in a huge game at Death Valley, but the Tigers are also preparing to host a huge recruiting weekend.

Clemson’s guest list of recruits for the marquee matchup is loaded, and to say there will be a lot of talent in attendance might be an understatement. With the Tigers having already filled most of the available spots in their 2020 recruiting class, the majority of notable visitors are members of the 2021 class.

A slew of top 2021 prospects have confirmed their planned attendance to The Clemson Insider, including several rated as five-stars: Matthews (N.C.) Weddington all-purpose back Will Shipley, Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga quarterback Caleb Williams, Seffner (Fla.) Armwood wide receiver Agiye Hall, Cochran (Ga.) Bleckley County offensive lineman Amarius Mims, Virginia Beach (Va.) Princess Anne cornerback Tony Grimes and Pinson (Ala.) Valley corner Ga’Quincy McKinstry.

Additionally, Greensboro (N.C.) Dudley five-star defensive tackle Payton Page told us he is tentatively planning to be there depending on whether his travel is impacted by weather.

Among other headliners set to be on hand Saturday are Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star receiver Dacari Collins, Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood four-star tight end Jake Briningstool and Lexington (Ky.) Frederick Douglass four-star offensive lineman Jager Burton.

Collins is one of just a few wideouts in the 2021 class with a Clemson offer, and the Tigers are in strong shape with him heading into Saturday’s visit. We recently updated our forecast for Collins, who has a tight relationship with the Tiger staff.

Briningstool, meanwhile, holds Clemson’s lone offer to a tight end in the 2021 class to date. Like Collins, the Tigers are in a great spot with Briningstool, a Michigan State legacy who described Clemson as a “special place” to him in a recent interview with TCI.

As for Burton, he will make the trip to campus with his teammate and close friend, Clemson offensive line commit Walker Parks. Burton is coming off a visit to Texas for its season-opening win over Louisiana Tech last weekend.

The aforementioned Williams won’t be the only big-time quarterback prospect at Death Valley on Saturday, as the Tigers will also play host to Dacula (Ga.) Hebron Christian Academy’s Colten Gauthier as well as 2022 four-star M.J. Morris of Carrollton (Ga.).

Morris, a teammate of Clemson linebacker commit Kevin Swint, participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. Gauthier wanted to camp at Clemson but couldn’t work it with his schedule, so he made an unofficial visit to campus toward the end of July.

Along with Grimes and McKinstry, a couple of other standout cornerback prospects are planning to be in attendance Saturday in Covington (Ga.) Newton four-star Nyland Green and Tuscaloosa (Ala.) American Christian Academy three-star Kamari Lassiter.

A long list of other top prospects are slated to attend Saturday’s game, including Hopewell (Va.) four-star athlete TreVeyon Henderson; Monroeville (Pa.) Gateway four-star safety Derrick Davis; Charlotte (N.C.) Vance four-star linebacker Power Echols; Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School four-star offensive lineman Marcus Tate; Mobile (Ala.) Christian School four-star linebacker Deontae Lawson; Cordova (Tenn.) Evangelical Christian offensive lineman Dietrick Pennington; Clemmons (N.C.) West Forsyth offensive lineman Jared Wilson; Brentwood (Tenn.) Academy offensive lineman Noah Josey; Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry defensive tackle Isaac Washington; Spartanburg (S.C.) quarterback Seth Smith; and Spartanburg (S.C.) kicker Will Fowler.

One notable class of 2020 prospect expected to be in attendance is Lakeland (Fla.) four-star receiver Arian Smith, who is teammates with five-star Clemson running back commit Demarkcus Bowman at Lakeland High.

In addition, several elite recruits in the class of 2022 will be in the Valley, including Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson defensive end Jeremiah Alexander, Greensboro (N.C.) Grimsley defensive tackle Travis Shaw and Montgomery (Ala.) Park Crossing defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry.

It is also a big recruiting weekend on the basketball front, as Roebuck (S.C.) Dorman four-star power forward P.J. Hall is making his official visit to Clemson. In July, Hall named Clemson one of his top five schools along with Florida, Georgia Tech, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

Below is a rundown of all the football recruits that we’ve confirmed as expected guests for Saturday’s game. Stay tuned to TCI as we will have plenty of reactions from the visitors in the coming days.

2020

Arian Smith, 4-star WR, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland)

2021

Tony Grimes, 5-star CB, Virginia Beach, Va. (Princess Anne)

Agiye Hall, 5-star WR, Seffner, Fla. (Armwood)

Ga’Quincy McKinstry, 5-star CB, Pinson, Ala. (Pinson Valley)

Amarius Mims, 5-star OL, Cochran, Ga. (Bleckley County)

Will Shipley, 5-star APB, Matthews, N.C. (Weddington)

Caleb Williams, 5-star QB, Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga)

Jake Briningstool, 4-star TE, Brentwood, Tenn. (Ravenwood)

Jager Burton, 4-star OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass)

Dacari Collins, 4-star WR, Powder Springs, Ga. (McEachern)

Derrick Davis, 4-star S, Monroeville, Pa. (Gateway)

Power Echols, 4-star LB, Charlotte, N.C. (Vance)

Nyland Green, 4-star CB, Covington, Ga. (Newton)

TreVeyon Henderson, 4-star ATH, Hopewell, Va. (Hopewell)

Deontae Lawson, 4-star LB, Mobile, Ala. (Christian School)

Marcus Tate, 4-star OL, Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (University School)

Noah Josey, 3-star OL, Brentwood, Tenn. (Brentwood Academy)

Kamari Lassiter, 3-star CB, Tuscaloosa, Ala. (American Christian Academy)

Colten Gauthier, 3-star QB, Dacula, Ga. (Hebron Christian Academy)

Dietrick Pennington, 3-star OL, Cordova, Tenn. (Evangelical Christian School)

Seth Smith, 3-star QB, Spartanburg, S.C. (Spartanburg)

Isaac Washington, 3-star DT, Pilot Mountain, N.C. (East Surry)

Jared Wilson, 3-star OL, Clemmons, N.C. (West Forsyth)

Will Fowler, K, Spartanburg, S.C. (Spartanburg)

2022

Jeremiah Alexander, 4-star DE, Alabaster, Ala. (Thompson)

M.J. Morris, 4-star QB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton)

Khurtiss Perry, 4-star DL, Montgomery, Ala. (Park Crossing)

Travis Shaw, 4-star DT, Greensboro, N.C. (Grimsley)

