Recruiting Preview: Clemson vs. Charlotte Game

As it does for each home game, Clemson is set to host a group of recruits for Saturday’s 7:30 p.m. contest vs. Charlotte. While the guest list for the Charlotte game pales in comparison to the amount of talent that was on hand for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7, the Tigers will nonetheless welcome a number of notable prospects to Death Valley on Saturday.

The headlining uncommitted prospect that will be in attendance is Damascus (Md.) offensive lineman Ryan Linthicum, the nation’s No. 1 center in the 2021 class. Linthicum (pictured above) will make the trip to campus with his Damascus teammate and close friend, five-star Clemson commit Bryan Bresee.

Linthicum earned an offer from Clemson after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp in June. He announced a top three of Clemson, Michigan and Virginia Tech in late August, and told The Clemson Insider recently that he is looking to make his decision after this season.

TCI traveled to Maryland last Friday night to watch Linthicum and Bresee play as part of our Tour of Champions.

Among the other top prospects expected to visit Saturday are a couple of teammates from Greer (S.C.): 2022 wide receiver Jaleel Skinner and 2023 quarterback Raheim Jeter.

Skinner holds offers from South Carolina and Virginia Tech as a sophomore, while the freshman Jeter already cites Power Five offers from Auburn, Georgia, Missouri, South Carolina and Virginia Tech.

In case you missed it, TCI spoke with Jeter ahead of Saturday’s visit.

Another young quarterback with multiple power conference offers planning to be in attendance is Tanner Bailey of Gordo (Ala.). LSU, Mississippi State and Tennessee have offered the class of 2022 prospect.

Other notable prospects slated to visit Clemson for the Charlotte game include Virginia Beach (Va.) Salem 2021 linebacker Isaiah Henderson; Dillon (S.C.) 2021 wide receiver Ahmari Huggins; Columbia (S.C.) Hammond 2022 receiver Cameron Scott; Atlanta (Ga.) Marist 2021 offensive tackle Davis McKenna; Charlotte (N.C.) Hough 2021 offensive tackle Prestin Hawkins; Irmo (S.C.) 2021 defensive lineman Kaseem Vauls; and Aiken (S.C.) South Aiken 2020 tight end Jesse Sanders, who received a preferred walk-on offer from South Carolina over the summer.

Winston-Salem (N.C.) Winston-Salem Prep 2021 four-star defensive end Zaire Patterson was planning to visit Saturday but told us he won’t be able to make it. Instead, he plans to visit for Clemson’s next home game vs. Florida State on Oct. 12.

On the basketball front, Brad Brownell and the Tigers’ staff will play host to Westtown (Pa.) 2020 three-star power forward Noah Collier for an official visit this weekend. Collier has also taken an official visit to Pittsburgh.

As always, recruit guest lists are fluid and we will keep you updated on any potential additions or scratches. Stay tuned to TCI as we will have plenty of reactions from the visitors after Saturday’s game.

