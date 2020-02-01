Recapping the latest Clemson offers

Clemson extended several new scholarship offers this past week to prospects in the 2021 class.

The Clemson Insider recaps the latest offers right here:

Jakailin Johnson, 2021 CB, St. Louis, Mo. (De Smet)

Height, weight: 6-1, 170

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Friday, Jan. 31

Other Power Five offers: Arkansas, California, Clemson, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Purdue, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech

Johnson is ranked as a top-100 national prospect by all the major recruiting services, with Rivals the highest on him, tabbing him as the No. 3 corner and No. 29 overall prospect in the 2021 class. Johnson was named a MaxPreps All-American after recording seven interceptions as a junior last season and leading his team to the Missouri Class 6 state championship. He is committed to play in the 2021 Under Armour All-America Game. Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State and Oklahoma are some of the schools that have been heavily involved with Johnson.

Dakota Mitchell, 2021 safety, Winter Park, Fla. (Winter Park)

Height, weight: 6-0, 180

Star ratings: 3-star (ESPN); 3-star (247Sports); NR (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Thursday, Jan. 30

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, NC State, Nebraska, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Clemson assistant coach Todd Bates, Mitchell’s area recruiter, made a recruiting visit to Winter Park High School on Thursday before defensive coordinator Brent Venables informed Mitchell of his offer from the Tigers via a phone call. Mitchell told TCI after receiving the offer that Clemson is now the leader in his recruitment. LSU, FSU and Texas A&M are high on Mitchell’s list as well, while he feels Texas A&M is recruiting him the hardest right now. Mitchell intends to make his commitment on May 21.

Mario Williams, 2021 WR, Plant City, Fla. (Plant City)

Height, weight: 5-10, 165

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Tuesday, Jan. 28

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Iowa State, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Mississippi State, NC State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Williams is regarded as a top-40 national prospect by ESPN (No. 15 overall) and Rivals (No. 39), while the 247Sports Composite considers him the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 48 overall prospect in the 2021 class. In December, Williams announced a top five of Alabama, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Florida. However, now that the Tigers have offered, we believe they will enter the mix as one of his top schools.

Tristan Leigh, 2021 OL, Fairfax, Va. (Robinson)

Height, weight: 6-6, 275

Star ratings: 4-star (ESPN); 4-star (Rivals); 4-star (247Sports)

Clemson offered: Saturday, Jan. 25

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Louisville, LSU, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, NC State, North Carolina, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia

Leigh (pictured above) visited Clemson for its elite junior day last Saturday and left campus with a new offer from the Tigers. Leigh told TCI “it felt really great” to get the offer and that the Tigers are now “definitely up there” on his list of well over two dozen offers. Leigh also told us he had an “amazing” visit to Clemson and especially enjoyed spending time during the junior day with Tiger commits Ryan Linthicum, Marcus Tate and Korey Foreman as well as five-star quarterback target Caleb Williams. LSU and Penn State are a couple of the other top contenders for Leigh.

Get your official national championship and Fiesta Bowl champs gear right here!