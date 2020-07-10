25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020: No. 21

How do you rank the 25 most important players on a squad’s roster?

It is not easy. However, I rank them based on their past performance, experience and who is behind them on the depth chart, as well as their level of talent.

Here is my ranking of the 25 most important players on Clemson’s 2020 football roster. Here is No. 21 on the list.

No. 21: Mario Goodrich

Class: Junior

Position: Cornerback

Height: 6-0

Weight: 190

Bio: After Derion Kendrick, Goodrich is the most experienced cornerback. He has played in 27 games in his Clemson career thus far. He has recorded 20 tackles and broken up five passes. The rising junior had 13 tackles and broke up two passes while playing in 13 games last season. He has been injured in the spring the last couple of years, causing him to miss valuable practice times which has hurt his overall development. He had surgery this past April on his ankle, back in his hometown of Kansas City.

Why No. 22: “Goodrich is likely the starter at the cornerback position opposite Kendrick. He has played in a lot of games in his first two seasons, so his experience will be valuable considering how young the Clemson secondary is. He is a tall cornerback that can be physical with wide receivers and can play soundly in Brent Venables press-man schemes.”

They said it: “This kid is long. He’s got everything you could possibly want to come in here and play in our secondary. Just great family. High-character, great student, excellent fit for our program. First signee from Missouri ever in our program. So, our program is kind of built from inside out. But to be able to reach out when we need to fill a need is pretty special. There’s not a lot of programs that can do that, and I just appreciate our guys doing an awesome job of making it easy for me when I get there.” –Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney

25 most important Clemson Tigers of 2020:

No. 25: D.J. Uiagalelei

No. 24: Bryan Bresee

No. 23: Will Putnam

No. 22 Lannden Zanders

Clemson fans, now is the time to support the local businesses.

A great gift for any Tiger fan. Just one of many great items available from Clemson Variety & Frame