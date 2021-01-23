Breaking down Clemson’s latest 5-star offer

Clemson extended an offer on Friday to Jeremiah Alexander, one of the nation’s top edge rushers and one of the top prospects regardless of position in the 2022 class.

The Clemson Insider breaks down the Tigers’ latest scholarship offer right here:

Jeremiah Alexander, 2022 DE/OLB

Hometown: Alabaster, Ala.

High School: Thompson

Height, weight: 6-2, 235

Prospect ratings/rankings: 5-star, No. 1 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 11 national (247Sports Composite); 4-star, No. 2 OLB, No. 1 state, No. 9 national (ESPN); 4-star, No. 2 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 11 national (247Sports); 4-star, No. 1 WDE, No. 1 state, No. 50 national (Rivals)

Clemson offered: Friday, Jan. 22

Other Power Five offers: Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, LSU, Maryland, Mississippi State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Southern Cal, Tennessee, Virginia Tech

More on Alexander: A five-star prospect per the 247Sports Composite, Alexander announced the offer from Clemson via social media Friday night. Clemson defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, Alexander’s area recruiter, informed him of the offer from the Tigers.

After receiving the offer, Alexander told TCI that it “felt amazing” for him. “I took two unofficial visits (to Clemson) a while ago, and just the offer coming felt great!” he said.

Clemson hosted Alexander for a couple of unofficial visits during the 2019 season, when he took in the Tigers’ games against Texas A&M and Florida State at Death Valley. Following a great experience on his visit to campus for the A&M game, Alexander said to TCI, “I can definitely see myself at Clemson.”

Alexander is a former Alabama pledge who committed to the Crimson Tide last March before reopening his recruitment in October. On New Year’s Day, he released a top six featuring Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee.

While Clemson wasn’t included on the list because it hadn’t yet offered, expect the Tigers to be firmly in the mix as one of the top contenders in his recruitment moving forward. There is still a long way to go in this recruitment as Alexander told us he doesn’t plan on committing until after his senior season.

Alexander primarily lines up as a standup edge rusher at Thompson. ESPN classifies him as an outside linebacker, while Rivals and 247Sports rate him as a defensive end. He is considered a five-star prospect according to the 247Sports Composite, which ranks him as the No. 1 weak-side defensive end, No. 1 prospect from the state of Alabama and No. 11 overall prospect in the 2022 class.