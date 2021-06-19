Watson still putting in the work as he awaits his fate

As he awaits his fate ahead of the upcoming NFL season amid his ongoing trade demands and legal situation, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still putting in the work.

The former Clemson star took to Instagram for the first time in 14 weeks, posting a workout video Friday:

Watson learned Friday that the attorney for the 22 women accusing him of sexual assault said he does not plan to settle “anytime soon.”

Pro Football talk reported on Tuesday the NFL should soon decide whether Watson will be placed on paid leave pending the resolution of those cases.

