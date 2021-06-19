Watson still putting in the work as he awaits his fate

Watson still putting in the work as he awaits his fate

Football

Watson still putting in the work as he awaits his fate

By June 19, 2021 6:12 pm

By |

As he awaits his fate ahead of the upcoming NFL season amid his ongoing trade demands and legal situation, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is still putting in the work.

The former Clemson star took to Instagram for the first time in 14 weeks, posting a workout video Friday:

Watson learned Friday that the attorney for the 22 women accusing him of sexual assault said he does not plan to settle “anytime soon.”

Pro Football talk reported on Tuesday the NFL should soon decide whether Watson will be placed on paid leave pending the resolution of those cases.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , , , , , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

7hr

A big defensive line prospect from the Peach State made an unofficial visit to Clemson this week. Johns Creek (Ga.) defensive end Alexander Cunningham was on campus Wednesday. A rising sophomore in the class of (…)

9hr

Clemson picked up a new verbal commitment this weekend from a standout in-state prospect in the class of 2022. Nathan Hall, an infielder and outfielder from Lexington (S.C.) High School, announced his commitment (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home