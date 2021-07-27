NFL releases statement on Watson

The NFL issued a statement Tuesday regarding the allegations against former Clemson and current Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits alleging sexual assault or misconduct. Two women who are not involved in the lawsuit have also filed charges against him with the Houston Police Department.

Watson reported to Texans training camp on Sunday and right now, “there are no restrictions on Watson’s participation in club activities,” per the NFL’s statement, via NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero.

NFL statement regarding its “ongoing and active” review of allegations against #Texans QB Deshaun Watson, who remains eligible to fully participate in club activities. pic.twitter.com/u3U7ujYozO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 27, 2021

Watson reported to Texans training camp on Sunday solely to avoid fines and still wants to be traded. If he didn’t report, he would have been fined $50,000 per day.

NFL Network reporters Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero first reported Monday morning that despite the fact he still has unresolved legal issues, the Texans are now willing to listen to trade offers for Watson.

