Clemson QB commit receives huge honor

By August 5, 2021 10:31 pm

Clemson’s 2022 quarterback commit garnered a huge honor on Thursday when he was named Offensive Football Player of the Year by the USA Today High School Sports Awards.

It’s been quite the summer for Cade Klubnik, who was recently rated as a five-star by 247Sports. Late last month, MaxPreps ranked the future Tiger as the No. 4 overall player in the country heading into the upcoming season.

This was prior to Klubnik earning MVP honors at the Elite 11 Finals in Los Angeles.

Last season, he led Westlake High School to its second straight 6A State Championship. In doing so, he completed 68% of his passes for 3,495 yards and 35 touchdowns with just three interceptions, he also rushed for 583 yards and added 15 more scores on the ground.

The five-star quarterback currently ranks as the No. 1 quarterback in the country and No. 36 player nationally regardless of position in the Class of 2022, according to 247Sports’ recruiting rankings.

