5-star DL confirms planned attendance for Clemson-BC game

A five-star defensive lineman in the 2023 class will return to Tiger Town this weekend.

Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson five-star defensive tackle Peter Woods confirmed to The Clemson Insider that he plans to visit Clemson and attend the Tigers’ game against Boston College at Death Valley on Saturday.

Woods (6-3, 260) is ranked as the No. 4 defensive lineman and No. 17 overall prospect in the 2023 class, per the 247Sports Composite.

Clemson extended an offer to Woods on June 1, and he made a visit to campus one day later on June 2.

Woods explained to The Clemson Insider before that visit what appeals to him the most about Dabo Swinney’s program.

“As far as their success, their resume speaks for itself,” he said. “It’s as winning as it gets. With that being said, they develop players very well. Three-, four-, five-star recruits turn into NFL Draft picks, first-rounders. So, I know that their coaching lifestyle really rubs off on their players.”

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks