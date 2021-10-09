Reed hits the recruiting trail up North

The Clemson Insider has learned the whereabouts of yet another Clemson coach on the recruiting trail.

After visiting with Glenwood School (Phenix City, Ala.) five-star cornerback A.J. Harris, Clemson cornerbacks coach made his way back up North.

Reed was at St. Joe’s Prep’s game against Middletown (DE.) on Friday evening, on hand to presumably watch 2023 four-star linebacker Josiah Trotter and 2024 four-star cornerback Omillio Agard.

Trotter, the younger brother of Clemson freshman linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., included the Tigers in his top-4 after he visited the Dabo Swinney Camp this past summer. He ranks as the No. 21 linebacker in the 2023 class, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Obviously, Trotter is heavily considering Clemson and he said so himself in a conversation with TCI back in late August.

“The relationship with the coaching staff is great,” Trotter said. “I really like the whole coaching staff and what they preach over there. My relationship with Coach Venables, Coach Reed, I just love the whole coaching staff and what they have going on over there.”

As for Trotter’s teammate, Agard, he’s been keeping in touch with Reed as well.

“He’s trying to get me down for a game,” Agard told TCI back in early August. “He emphasized that because he wants me to see the culture and see how it is in The Valley. I’m definitely gonna try to get down for a game and see how it is.”

“Clemson is definitely at the top right now,” he added. “We’re gonna see if I can go down and visit and go from there.”

Agard ranks as the No. 5 cornerback and No. 31 overall prospect in the 2024 class, per 247Sports.

TCI can also tell you that Reed was at Archbishop Wood High School (Warminster, PA.) earlier Friday. Since Sept. 1, Clemson has consistently shown interest in Semaj Bridgeman, another Philadelphia linebacker in the 2023 class.

Bridgeman has been keeping in touch with Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables, but it was Reed who was at his high school on Friday.

