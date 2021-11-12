Official visitors on tap for Clemson-UConn

Clemson is getting ready for a big recruiting weekend, as the Tigers will play host to a bunch of official visitors for Saturday’s game against UConn.

Most if not all of Clemson’s commitments in the 2022 class are expected to take their official visits, including Austin (Texas) Westlake five-star quarterback Cade Klubnik and IMG Academy standouts Jihaad Campbell, Daylen Everette and Keon Sabb, among others.

The only commit that won’t be able to make it is Toriano Pride. The four-star cornerback pledge from East St. Louis (Ill.) High School has a playoff game scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Preferred walk-on commits will be on campus as well, though it won’t be for an official visit.

While Clemson’s official visitor list is largely comprised of commits, the Tigers are slated to welcome a high-profile uncommitted official visitor in the 2022 class as well in Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher’s School four-star wide receiver Andre Greene Jr.

“Looking forward to getting back to Clemson,” Greene told The Clemson Insider last month. “Because of my school football schedule, I won’t be able to make the game. However, I feel it is important to get back there just to sit down with the coaching staff one last time before I make my final decision.”

Greene will not be able to make it for Saturday’s noon kickoff, but he still plans on making the trip for what could prove to be a critical official visit.

Greene made his way back to Clemson in July for the program’s All In Cookout after participating in the Dabo Swinney Camp as well. He publicly disclosed last week that he is down to Clemson, Georgia and North Carolina, and will announce his decision on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

Originally, Jennings (La.) four-star running back Trevor Etienne, of course, the younger brother of Travis Etienne, was supposed to be in attendance for Saturday’s game. However, Trevor has a playoff game on the road on Friday night, so his status is up in the air at the moment.

Trevor was last on campus for the Swinney Camp and Elite Retreat in June, In August, he released a top five featuring Clemson, Alabama, Florida, Georgia and LSU.

Some big-time prospects in future classes planning to unofficially visit Clemson this weekend are Warner Robins (Ga.) 2023 five-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) 2023 four-star offensive tackle Markee Anderson, Brookwood (Snellville, Ga.) 2023 four-star quarterback Dylan Lonergan, Jesuit (Tampa, Fla.) 2023 linebacker/safety Wade Woodaz, Pace Academy (Atlanta) 2024 four-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler and Chapin (S.C.) 2024 four-star quarterback Jayden Bradford.

As for Bradford, he can’t wait to get back on campus this weekend for what will be a family affair.

“I’m really excited,” he told TCI. “I’m pretty sure my whole family’s going to go up there. My grandma is a huge Clemson fan, so we’re just going to go up there as a family and thank God for the opportunity and enjoy the moment.”

